New D&D game from Star Wars Jedi and God of War veteran cancelled by Hasbro

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Almost a year after it was initially revealed, Giant Skull's new D&D game has been cancelled by the franchise's owner, Hasbro. After seeing an early version of the game, it's believed that Hasbro lost interest and will no longer be pursuing the game to release.

Wizards of the Coast, the creator of Dungeons & Dragons, revealed as much to Bloomberg. The project was described as an "early concept," but its cancellation doesn't necessarily spell doom for Asmussen and D&D having a partnership in the future. "We have great respect for Stig Asmussen and his team and value our ongoing relationship," said a spokesperson for Wizards.

We reported on the announcement of the project back in June 2025, with there being a great deal of excitement around a veteran like Asmussen working with such a beloved IP. "Our goal is to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace," Asmussen said at the time.

Even if this is the end of that action/adventure project for now, it's not all doom and gloom for D&D games. Hasbro clearly has high hopes for its video games in the future, and it's possible we could see a Giant Skull game in the line-up one day. Just not today.