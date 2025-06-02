Stig Asmussen's Giant Skull to develop new action adventure game in the world of Dungeons & Dragons

HQ

Wizards of the Coast has just announced a new publishing agreement with Giant Skull. This agreement sees the development studio create an all new action-adventure game set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Giant Skull was founded by Stig Asmussen alongside other industry veterans in 2024. Asmussen is best-known for his work at Sony Santa Monica on God of War and the Star Wars Jedi games at Respawn.

"Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity," Asmussen said. "Our goal is to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace."

"Stig and the team at Giant Skull are exactly the type of exceptionally talented creators we want to work with, and I'm so happy to be reuniting with him on this new project," said Wizards of the Coast president John Hight. "In our time working together on God of War I got to see firsthand Stig's artistry and expertise, and he and the Giant Skull team are the perfect fit for our new game. Worldbuilding and storytelling is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our evolution and commitment to our Playing to Win Strategy, building a stronger presence in digital play. We look forward to revealing more about this brand-new Dungeons & Dragons game in the future."

The game is currently in development for PC and consoles, with more details coming at a later date.