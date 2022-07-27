MultiVersus got a huge open beta launch

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Warner's Smash Bros contender MultiVersus was already a big success with more gamers playing on Steam than all other fighting games on the service combined. This was especially impressive since it technically wasn't even launched or easily available.

But now MultiVersus has finally been released as an open beta so anyone can try it out for PC, Playstation and Xbox. And let's just say that people took the opportunity to do so...

As the time of writing, there are +140,000 concurrent people playing according to SteamDB with and all-time peak of 143,078 concurrent gamers. The latter is a higher number than games like Fallout 76, FIFA 22, Final Fantasy XIV, Forza Horizon 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2 has ever achieved and roughly in line with Rocket League and Team Fortress 2 and their respective peak on Steam.

Of course, most of these aren't free-to-play, som the comparison isn't entirely fair - but it still shows the huge interest in the title, that also enjoys 91% positive user reviews. Did you expect this runaway success?