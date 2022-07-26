MultiVersus is currently beating all other fighting games on Steam combined

HQ

To say that MultiVersus is off to a good start would be a gross understatement. Warner's Smash Bros challenger has gone from great to greater in various tests and betas with very positive user reviews and also sky-high interest.

Despite the fact that the game isn't actually even released yet, nor available to everyone, it's currently bigger than all other Steam fighting games combined. This is revealed by the fighting community EventHubs, who measured the matter using Steam Charts.

MultiVersus has had at most 61,964 concurrent players, which is absolutely massive, and the average over the last 30 days is currently a high 37,206 concurrent players. The next biggest competitor is Brawlhalla followed by Tekken 7, but these two together don't even have half the player count.

Even when the top 12 fighting games are added together, it's not enough to beat MultiVersus. To sum it up, it looks very promising for Batman, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, Bugs Bunny, LeBron James, Tom & Jerry, Rick and Morty and all the other quirky fighters currently available.

The open beta starts today, so if you feel like giving the free-to-play title MultiVersus a try, head over to the official website to find out more. The formats are PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Have you tried MultiVersus yet and what do you think of it?