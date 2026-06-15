MrBeast tops 500 million subscribers on YouTuber, becomes first individual creator to reach the milestone

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A new record has been achieved by Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, as the YouTuber has officially become the first individual channel to surpass the 500 million subscriber milestone. The feat was achieved a few days ago, with MrBeast continuing to put daylight between himself and T-Series, the famous Indian channel that battled PewDiePie in a race to be the first channel to top 100 million subscribers on the social media platform.

As it stands, MrBeast has around 189 million more subscribers than T-Series, and the gap is growing each day as MrBeast continues to draw in new viewers from around the world. While we are expecting this figure to continue rising, the big question will be how MrBeast and other influencers adapt to the rising number of nations banning social media from under-16s, as it's somewhat widely known that a large proportion of the creator's fans are boys between the age of 13 and 17.

For the time being, MrBeast continues to take advantage of the immensely large YouTube audience, with topping 600 million subscribers no doubt now on his mind.