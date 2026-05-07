Mourinho has non-negotiable conditions to join Real Madrid, including getting rid of seven players

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Real Madrid's dressing room is falling apart, and current coach Álvaro Arbeloa seems incapable of fixing it. The season is already lost and all eyes are set if the coach next season will be able to correct course after two trophyless seasons (Ancelotti lifted two minor trophies early in the 2024/25 season and Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa achieved nothing). And rumours say that José Mourinho will return to the Bernabéu, 13 years after leaving the team.

While the rumour is far from definitive, last week it was reported that the Portuguese coach, who worked at Real Madrid between 2011 and 2013, was Florentino Pérez's top choice for the bench next season, and new information suggests that the coach is more than willing to leave Benfica, and that Real Madrid is also willing to pay a 3 million euro release clause.

According to ES Diario, there was a meeting between Florentino Pérez, Jorge Mendes (Mourinho's agent), and Mou himself, in which the still Benfica coach laid out his requirements to agree to join Real Madrid, passing the ball to Florentino Pérez, who must decide if he agrees to his terms or not.

These requirements are non-negotiable for Mourinho, and all must be agreed upon, including having complete freedom to make his squad with interferences from above, and demand getting rid of at least seven players who don't fit his concept...



Two-year contract, no more no less



Complete freedom in choosing line-ups



Seven players must leave (undisclosed, but don't include Alaba, Carvajal and Fran González, whose contracts end this year)



He picks his own technical staff, which may include Arbeloa as assisting coach



Fitness coach Antonio Pintus must be fired as a result of the long list of injuries



More control and communication with medical staff to prevent situations like Mbappé's knee injury



Will only answer to Florentino Pérez



Mou won't work as spokesperson of the club, only the mandatory press conferences



No more American or Asian tours with friendly matches in the summer



Do you think Florentino Pérez will agree to Mourinho's demands?