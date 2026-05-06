"Exaggerated interpretation": Mbappé and Carreras respond to conflict rumours inside Real Madrid's dressing room

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Two Real Madrid players, Kylian Mbappé and Álvaro Carreras, have been at the eye of the storm in the last days due to rumours regarding their attitude, that have reportedly caused unease in the dressing room in a complicated final stretch of the season. Mbappé has been target of all kinds of criticisms for posting images of his trip to Sardinia the past weekend with her partner, with many saying that he is not showing respect to his teammates and compromise to the team.

Mbappé was allowed to take some days off and go on a trip while recovering from an injury, but the images did not sit well with the fans, with many asking for him to be fired from the team, with few goals scored since his return from the knee injury. To stop the noise, Mbappé's entourage sent a statement on Tuesday, explaining that Mbappé's trip was authorised by the club.

"Kylian Mbappé's recovery period is being strictly monitored by Real Madrid. Some of the criticism stems from an exaggerated interpretation that doesn't reflect reality and Kylian's commitment to the team" sources close to the striker told Agence France-Presse.

At the same time, other reports signalled that defender Álvaro Carreras, who has not played much lately under Álvaro Arbeloa, was being conflictive with the rest of the players and staff, with some reports even suggesting that teammate Antonio Rüdiger slapped him. Carreras himself posted on Instagram on Tuesday night to stop the rumours, and describing what happened with Rüdiger as an "isolated incident".

"In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have surfaced about me that are not true. My commitment to this club and to the coaches I've had has been unwavering from day one, and it will continue to be so. Since my return, I have always worked with the utmost professionalism, respect, and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfill my dream of coming home.

"Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was a minor, isolated matter that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is excellent."

Real Madrid still has four matches left, including a Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday: if they don't win that match, Barça would be crowned Liga winners there, something that has never happened in history. Mbappé will undergo tests on Wednesday to determine if he's fit to play on Sunday.