Mbappé denies rumours that Real Madrid doctors examined his wrong knee when he was injured

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Kylian Mbappé has denied the reports that Real Madrid's medical staff misdiagnosed his knee injury and checked the wrong knee. "The information that they examined the wrong knee is not true", said Mbappé in a press conference in Boston, one day before a friendly match with France against Brazil.

The reports were shared on Tuesday by RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, describing a "worse than catastrophic mistake" that caused the medical staff to be fired in January. Mbappé, feeling that his knee was worsening since December, went to a knee specialist in France, and apparently they found out that the medical team in Madrid made a serious malpractice, putting him at risk of a greater injury.

But Mbappé denied the rumour that the doctors in Madrid examined his wrong knee, although he declined to talk further about the issue, taking responsibility for not speaking clearly about what happened to him:

"The information that they examined the wrong knee is false. Perhaps I bear some indirect responsibility, because when you don't communicate, rumors start to circulate; it's part of the game. We've always had very clear communication with the club."

Mbappé also praised that his team kept winning games when he was out. "When I got injured at the beginning of January, I wasn't available, and many people thought I was the club's only option, but that's not the case."