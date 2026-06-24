MotoGP team Ducati Lenovo confirms Pedro Acosta joins Marc Márquez and replaces Pecco Bagnaia

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MotoGP team Ducati Lenovo has confirmed the team changes for the next seasons. After announcing that Marc Márquez had signed a new contract until 2028, they now confirm that 22-year-old Pedro Acosta, currently at KTM and winner of World Championships in Moto3 and Moto2, will be his teammate during the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

In 2024, he won the award of Rookie of the Year, and finished in fourth position overall in the 2025 MotoGP Championship. Currently, he is sixth in the overall standings, five points ahead of Bagnaia, who will replace.

This move means hat the current Ducati driver Francesco Bagnaia will depart at the end of 2026, after eight seasons in which the Italian conquered two World Championships in a row (which was the team's first title since Casey Stoner in 2007). Bagnaia won MotoGP World Championship in 2022 and 2023, but since then has struggled to maintain the pace, with a series of injuries and technical frustrations, that ended with him being displaced by Acosta for the future. Bagnaia will move to Aprilia, according to rumours.