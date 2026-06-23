MotoGP champion Marc Márquez signs two more years with Ducati: red until 2028

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Seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has signed a new contract with Ducati, and the no. 93 will remain with Ducati Lenovo Team for 2027 and 2028. Márquez, who raced with Honda between 2013 and 2023, joined Gresini Racing (Ducati's satellite team) in 2024, and was promoted to Ducati Lenovo the following year.

The result is already history: Marc Márquez broke the all-time points record for a single season in MotoGP, winning 14 sprints and 11 Grand Prix.

"When I decided to join Ducati, I was convinced it was the most competitive project. They believed in me, and we built a relationship based on trust and hard work. With this renewal, they have once again reaffirmed this commitment, respecting my times and giving me the peace of mind I needed to make the right decision", said Márquez.

It has not been reported yet, but it is widely reported that Márquez's partner from 2027 at Lenovo will be his compatriot Pedro Acosta, from KTM, with his current teammate Pecco Bagnaia rejecting a significant salary reduction at a satellite team and instead opting to join Aprilia.

Marc Márquez, a serious contender for the 2026 championship again

The announcement couldn't have come in a better time. After a dominant 2025 season, a fall and a fracture in October 2025, when he was already world champion that season, was followed by a long recovery and readaptation period that "officially" concluded earlier this month, when he won the Hungarian Grand Prix, following by a second win in a row in Czechia last weekend.

Márquez now stands fourth in the championship, 40 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi, and with this trajectory is now a serious contender for the championship this year, when many people had already ruled him out...