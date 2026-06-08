Marc Márquez wins 100th MotoGP Grand Prix in Hungary and returns to top 5

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Marc Márquez is back, with a double victory at the Hungarian MotoGP. The defending MotoGP champion and seven-time MotoGP World Champion, nine overall, has won his 100th Grand Prix on Sunday, with a perfect weekend at the Balaton Park Circuit: sprint race, pole position and Grand Prix victory, even if the duel was tight with Pedro Acosta, who finished only 1,343 seconds after Marc.

Marco Bezzecchi didn't add any points but still leads the championship with 180 points after four wins, but Jorge Martín is only 20 points behind. Neither finished the race: Martín's Aprilia bike suffered a technical problem and he crashed in the first corner, taking four other riders with him, including his teammate Bezzecchi. Race Control displayed the yellow flag and decided not to stop the race, the accident didn't left any injuries, but only Fabio Di Giannantonio was able to rejoin the race and finish.

This helps their pursuers Di Giannantonio (138 points), Acosta (132) and Márquez (108) close the gap with Bezzecchi and Martín, and with Márquez in the top five, 72 points behind the leader, can anyone really rule him out of the championship?