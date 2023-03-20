Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

More CS:GO 2 evidence is here as Valve files a new trademark

It seems a CS:GO 2 is more of a when than an if scenario now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Earlier this month we reported that a sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive could be on the way. After a few weeks of more and more evidence piling up, it seems that Valve very well could be working on this new game.

Now, as spotted by PCGamesN, a new trademark from Valve references "CS2," which is only further stoking the rumours of a new game. This trademark also references related properties, filed under the US registration numbers 5857740 and 5857738 which relate to the filings for Counter-Strike and CS:GO.

Even though a CS:GO 2 seems more likely than ever, it is still probable that this is a Source 2 version of the game, and while it will come with a significant visual upgrade and update to the original game, it won't divert from the gameplay that has made Counter-Strike: Global Offensive so popular.

What do you want to see in CS:GO 2?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Related texts



Loading next content