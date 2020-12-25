Monster Hunter tops the US Box Office chart

You're watching Advertisements

The official movie adaptation of Capcom's popular Monster Hunter franchise has shot to the top of the US Box Office chart. The film managed to pull in $2.2 million during its opening weekend, which was enough to knock The Croods: A New Age off the top spot. The film had little competition, however, as the only other new release was a thriller entitled Fatale.

Although it was able to achieve the top spot on the US Box Office chart, the critical reception for the film hasn't been the warmest. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a 48% rating, and on Metacritic, it has a similarly poor aggregate score of 40.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.