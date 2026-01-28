Mini Countryman E: New desing with more than 500 km of electric range

HQ

The Mini Countryman E offers a purely electric range of up to 501 kilometres (WLTP), making the largest model in the Mini family a particularly attractive companion for any adventure. The significant increase in range is achieved through a combination of innovative technical solutions. At its core is the new silicon carbide (SiC) inverter, which ensures highly efficient energy conversion and minimises power losses. This is complemented by an increase in the net capacity of the high-voltage storage system to 65.2 kWh, providing more usable energy. In addition, low-friction wheel bearings on the front axle reduce rolling resistance and thus contribute to overall optimisation.

The increased range of the Mini Countryman E, up to 501 kilometres (WLTP), creates new freedom and significantly reduces recharging requirements. Whether in the countryside or on the motorway, thanks to DC fast-charging technology, the all-electric Mini Countryman can recharge its battery from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

Inside, the 24 cm central OLED display offers intuitive control of all infotainment and driver assistance systems, enabling autonomous driving up to level 2, while ensuring comprehensive safety and maximum comfort.

