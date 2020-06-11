Mindbending Capcom title Pragmata coming in 2022

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom's latest title, Pragmata has been officially revealed at Sony's Future of Gaming event. Set in a shattered world, where the very seams of reality are stretched, Pragmata seems to channel the essence of the Matrix, making us all question what is or isn't real.

Considering how bizarre Pragmata seems to be, its hard to put a pin on exactly what the title will be, however we do know it's scheduled to release during 2022, meaning you have more than enough time to put together some Inception-esque conspiracy theories before it drops in a couple of years.