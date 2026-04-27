Mina the Hollower has gone gold, is "complete", and yet we still don't know when the game will launch...

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It has been fascinating following the development of Yacht Club Games' Mina the Hollower, as the anticipated indie was once expected to launch in October 2025 before facing a delay that left fans completely uncertain of when the game would debut. We still don't know the firm launch date for the title, as the developer hasn't shared any firm date, despite the fact that it recently confirmed that the game is 'ready'.

In a post on social media, we're told that Mina the Hollower has gone gold and is "complete". No release date has been shared alongside this news however, as Yacht Club adds that it has "begun the submissions process with our first-party partners" and that it will "know the release date soon and as soon as we can share it, you'll know it."

Perhaps this all means that Mina the Hollower will launch quite soon and get a debut that doesn't have months of teasing leading up to it.

Is Mina the Hollower on your wishlist?