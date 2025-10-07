HQ

It's been exactly two months since we learned that Mina the Hollower was set to launch on the 31st of October. We hoped the fairly short wait from announcement to release meant the developers at Yacht Club Games were confident about that date, but that's unfortunately not the case.

The team that also gave us Shovel Knight announces that Mina the Hollower has been delayed. We're not given a new date, but are told it won't be long. Yacht Club Games just needs some extra time to polish, so maybe we'll get it in November instead?