Mina the Hollower to launch in October

After years of serving up Shovel Knight titles, developer Yacht Club Games will be offering something a little different later this year, as we can look forward to Mina the Hollower instead. This is a pixel action-adventure that follows a small mouse as they attempt to save a cursed island all by using various burrowing techniques to overcome hazards and enemies.

This isn't the first time we've seen the game, as Yacht Club showed it off earlier this year too, but in line with the Nintendo Indie World showcase, the official release date has been confirmed, with this set for October 31, 2025, on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and both Switch 1 and 2.

You can see the latest trailer for the game below, and even get an early taste of it later, as a demo will be arriving as well.