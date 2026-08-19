Medvedev breaks two screens after missing three match points and losing to Nakashima

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Daniil Medvedev delivered another of his classic outbursts, breaking two screens and smashing rackets in the Cincinnati Open, after wasting three match points against Brandon Nakashima (going from 7-6(3), 5-4, 40-0, to losing the second set 7-6(4) and almost giving up in the third set, 6-1.

The Russian player started losing to the American, but climbed from 5-2 down to take the first set. In the second set, he had three match points with Nakashima serving, but lost them, and he threw his racket to the electronic boards at the back of the court, and later kicked the same screens and knocked down microphones.

Medvedev is known for not managing well his rage problems, which last year caused him to lose nearly half his prize money for reaching the second round at the US Open. This year, Medvedev went from defeating Carlos Alcaraz and going toe to toe with Jannik Sinner, including the Indian Wells final, as well as winning the Dubai Open, to suffering shocking defeats, including a rare 6-0, 6-0 in which he also smashed his racket...