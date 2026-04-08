Medvedev loses control and smashes his racket during humiliating 6-0, 6-0 defeat

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Daniil Medvedev has made a reputation for his ire and rage outbursts during tennis matches, but he had never gone as far as he did on Wednesday in the Monte-Carlo Masters, where the Russian player, seventh seed of the tournament, lost dramatically: 6-0, 6-0 in 49 minutes to Matteo Berrettini. Medvedev, who very recently defeated Alcaraz and pushed Sinner to his limits, made five double faults, 27 unforced errors, and only won 17 points, vs. Berrettini's 50 points.

When he was trailing 6-0, 6-2, Medvedev repeatedly smashed his racket into the clay court in Monaco. The spectators ironically cheered on him, chanting "olee" on every hit, until he finally threw the wrecked racket into a near garbage bin.

Medvedev had won his past three matches with Berrettini. This crushing defeats comes months after his Dubai title (he won by default when Tallon Griekspoor withdrew), his Indian Wells final, and his second round exit from Miami Open.

Matteo Berrettini will next face Joao Fonseca on Thursday in round of 16.