Daniil Medvedev given huge fine after outburst at US Open, nearly half his prize money

The embarrasing show that Daniil Medvedev created during his match on Sunday at US Open did not go unpunished. The United States Tennis Association has fined the Russian player a heft amound of money: $42,500 (€36,525, £31,500), divided in two fines: $30,000 for unsportsmanslike behaviour and $12,500 for breaking his tennis racket in a rage outburst when he lost.

This means that around 40% of his prize money from US Open, after playing one match, will go into paying the fine.

The incident happened when a photographer unintentionally entered the court right when his rival, Benjamin Bonzi, was about to do a second serve for a match point. Due to the distraction, Bonzi was awarded a first set, and Medvedev protested, and encouraged the crowd to boo on the umpire and even Bonzi, who went on to lose the game and the set.

Medvedev was also caught doing obscene gestures to the French player. Bonzi managed to win the match at the end, which led the Russian player, winner of the competition in 2021, to smash his racket up to 23 times.

The photographer was expelled from US Open, his accreditation removed, but is now seeking legal help as he felt he was being lynched, saying that he is not guilty.