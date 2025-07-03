Matt Firor is leaving ZeniMax Online Studios after 18 years

HQ

While much of the attention from yesterday's mega layoffs news was directed towards The Initiative, Rare, and Turn 10, three big studios who either saw immense layoffs, project cancellations, or both that ultimately resulted in a complete studio shut down, there were others who were affected by the mega cuts too.

One such example is ZeniMax, who we know lost around 200 employees at least from its European division, but which clearly has a bleed effect on its U.S. counterpart too. We say this because after 18 years with the company, Matt Firor, formerly studio head, has decided to depart ZeniMax Online Studios in an announcement aligned with the layoffs.

As for what's next for Firor is unclear, but we do know that Jo Burba is taking over as studio head and will be supported by Susan Kath as executive producer and Rich Lambert as game director.

In a statement on X, Firor states: "Together, this leadership team has spearheaded many of ESO's biggest ideas and expansions and will continue to make this game something we're all proud of."

This news also comes as there are rumours that ZeniMax Online had an unannounced MMORPG cancelled as part of the recent Microsoft cutbacks.