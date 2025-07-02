Report: Rare's Everwild has been cancelled

HQ

To say that Rare's Everwild has been in development hell is perhaps an overexaggeration when considering projects like Beyond Good & Evil, which push the term to astronomical heights. But it's clear that production of the game hasn't been a breeze because it was announced back in 2019 and frankly we haven't seen much, if anything, of substance from it since that day. There have been rumours and reports that suggest it has been rebooted, and recent comments from Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer have even led many to be somewhat optimistic about Everwild. However, this seems to be misplaced optimism.

We say this because VGC has now published a report where they state that Everwild has been cancelled. The report notes that in line with the recent and devastating layoffs that have seen over 9,000 employees at Microsoft losing their jobs, team members at Rare have also been informed about Everwild being canned.

There's no firm confirmation from Microsoft, Xbox, or Rare yet, but it is expected that the cancellation will lead to layoffs as Rare adapts and moves its team around and onto other projects where possible, which now seems to basically just be Sea of Thieves, unless the studio has other secretive projects in the pipeline.

Are you disappointed to hear this news?