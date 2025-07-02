English
Forza Motorsport

Massive purge at Turn 10 - Half the staff let go

Turn 10, the studio behind Forza Motorsport, has been hit hard in Microsoft's latest wave of layoffs — with reports suggesting nearly 50% of its staff are gone.

Today's layoffs at Microsoft have been nothing short of a bloodbath, and among the hardest hit is Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10, which has reportedly lost nearly half of its workforce. According to sources including Jason Schreier, the atmosphere at the studio is described as one of deep resignation, even as Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer tries to calm the waters by calling it a necessary "structural adjustment for long-term success."

The result? Turn 10 is left with roughly half the team still pushing the Forza project forward. What does that mean for the future? No one really knows. The next Forza title is expected in 2026, but with this kind of loss, it's fair to question how the development will be affected — or if it'll even happen at all.

What do you think the future holds for Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport

