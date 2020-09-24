Master Chief adorns the retail box for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, we revealed what the retail box for Xbox Series X looked like, and we've included the image below as well. But the box has a backside as well, which yesterday was revealed by EB Games in Canada.

Normally, that would not have warranted a news piece as there is usually just a list over what's included and general information - but in this case, it turns out that it is 100% dominated by Halo Infinite. As you know, it was officially delayed until next year, and this was probably designed and decided before that.

This means you will get a little bit of Halo love with your brand new Xbox Series X after all, although not playable at all.