Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is more than 41 GB on PlayStation 5

SSD storage has quickly become an issue this generation, as many people had foreseen. PlayStation 5 has roughly 667 GB available storage and Xbox Series X has 802 GB available. As some games already have climbed above 200 GB, you could easily see how this leads to a constant need of managing what's currently installed and thus upcoming file sizes are always interesting.

Now the file size of the upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has been revealed via PlayStation Game Size on Twitter. Thanks to this we now know that the game is "41.243 GB (Without Day One Patch)" for PlayStation 5. This actually isn't too bad for a AAA title of today, although we don't know how much the patch, as well as future content, will make the file size grow.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on October 26.

