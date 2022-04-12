Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has found it's audience thanks to Game Pass

HQ

We really loved Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy when it was released last year. And chances are many more gamers would have felt the same, if they played it. But according to Square Enix, the game "undershot" their "initial expectations", which means few people actually tried it out.

Fortunately, this seems to have changed as the title has become more popular recently. So what was behind the increased interest from gamers, you might wonder? This was explained in an interview over at Eurogamer, where senior narrative director Mary DeMarle says:

"For me, it's all about creating the game. What I love right now is that people, especially with Game Pass, are playing it and they're sharing the experience. We make games to touch people, we make games to hit an audience. And it's great that it's finding its audience, and it's great that it keeps going forward."

DeMarle isn't the first developer that says Game Pass has actually helped them, and it seems like major third party releases for the service is something we should expect going forward as well.