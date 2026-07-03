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Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals sends "gooner" debate to new heights with incredibly well-endowed Captain America skin

Credit to Netease, they don't limit themselves to only objectifying the female characters in their game.

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When it originally launched, Marvel Rivals quickly became a very popular hero shooter and a strong competitor to Overwatch. However, while the game continues to be a hit among fans, it has since developed a different kind of identity.

Marvel Rivals is now rather well known for being a "gooner" game, with this coming from the fact that many of its characters are often scantily dressed and presented in very provocative manners. For the most part, it's the female heroes who face the brunt of this, but developer Netease doesn't like to limit its options and does still offer "gooner" material for its male heroes too.

The latest of the bunch is the Seaside Sentinel skin for Captain America, which is very, very memorable for the rather large bulge the First Avenger is packing. Yep, Cap's manhood is on full display in this skin and more so, it has jiggle physics that will make you laugh out loud, as is captured by X user Game Hunter in the clip below.

This Captain America skin also comes with an array of other swimwear skins, including one for White Fox (known as Coastal Kumiho) and another for the Lady Loki variant of Loki regarded as Seaside Siren. These are all now available in-game and will remain so until the end of July.

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