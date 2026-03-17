A certain portion of the Marvel Rivals fanbase is going to be very happy as Black Cat and White Fox join the roster

HQ

Marvel Rivals Season 7 kicks off later this week, and it revolves around figures lurking in the shadows. As forces from 2099's Nueva York are making their way into the main timeline, chaos reigns across the city, with those looking to quell it and take advantage of it clashing.

White Fox is joining the game as another strategist, being brought in on the 20th of March with the launch of Season 7, and Black Cat is set to arrive later, probably in the second half of the season. From the looks of the trailer, she seems like a fast-paced fighter, probably slotting into the Duellist role.

The trailer below focuses on Black Cat up to her usual thievery, where she meets and clashes with White Fox. There's no decisive winner of their bout, as that'll be up for you to decide when Marvel Rivals Season 7 arrives.