Marvel Rivals nerfs Captain America's bulge days after his summer skin goes viral

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Marvel Rivals is known for its... eye-catching skins, should we say, and especially when summer season rolls around, it seems NetEase does all it can to try and get us to part with some hard-earned cash to see our favourite heroes and villains almost bare all. While the "gooner" skins often lean towards the female side of Marvel Rivals' roster, the guys do show off their goods, too. The Thing was in a thong for last summer, for example.

Recently, Marvel Rivals perhaps jumped the shark when it came to summer skins, as it gave Captain America a massive member, if you get our meaning. As PC Gamer spotted, though, it appears America's bulge has since shrunk, perhaps after a sudden breeze rushed through the air, as Captain America's package has been compared over the past few days by Reddit user Used-Earth8767.

Marvel Rivals fans and players are mourning perhaps one of the largest packages ever put on a video game character, but things may not be as they seem. According to another Reddit user, there has been no change made to the model or rigging, and it's possible the bulge may now be more accurate, as it has been fixed to Captain America's pelvis. This may make more sense, as the screenshot circulating online makes it look like someone dragged the tip of Captain America's groin down using Photoshop.

NetEase has yet to comment on the possible bulge nerf, and if we're honest, we doubt they will make an official statement. Whether you believe the bulge shrank or not, we're all a little safer now the thing isn't so big it glitches through a chair.