Mario Kart World 1.5.0 Update out now, online and local Knockout Tour team races and more

Mario Kart World 1.5.0 update is out now! Far from being the typical minor update that fixes bugs and adds stability, and without being as big as the last update it adds a new way to play one of its most popular modes. Knockout Tour, where 24 players face off in a knockout race by stages, Mario Kart's "battle royale", now allows you to play in teams both online and local wireless. We can compete in this mode by forming 2, 3 or 4 teams, and if one of our teammates is eliminated, they can cheer us on with pre-set messages and continue to watch the race as a spectator. In addition, each teammate's position counts towards the final victory, so even if someone is the last player standing on their team, victory may go to a rival team on points.

In addition to this new way to play, update 1.5.0 the game now support Polish language and fixes some general and minor bugs, as well as these two specific issues:



Fixed a bug that incorrectly displayed the ranking when joining an online room



Fixed a bug that caused the game to end if a player plays as Kamek on Choco Mountain



Will you be burning rubber again in Mario Kart World with this new update?