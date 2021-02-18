Mario Golf: Super Rush coming for Switch in June

A new installment within the Mario Golf franchise was announced during Nintendo's just aired Nintendo Direct stream. It is called Mario Golf: Super Rush and is in fact the first Mario Golf title in seven years when it launches on June 25, and therefore also the first for Switch.

We really liked Mario Golf: World Tour which was launched for Nintendo 3DS back in 2014, and as you might expect, we can once again look forward to the most popular characters from the Mushroom Kingdom playing this noble game on courses that isn't your typical golf. Both regular controls as well as motion control will be included, and there are also different modes like Speed Gold where you have to play as fast as possible, so don't take to much time perfecting that shot.

There is also a Story Mode where you create your own Mii to golf with. Check out the first trailer below: