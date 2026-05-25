Man becomes bloodthirsty marine beast in Amityville Shark House

Lionsgate has revealed that the next edition into the Amityville series will be making its arrival on digital and on-demand platforms as soon as the end June. Known as Amityville Shark House, this film takes us to a creepy home that used to be the base of a cult, and sees how a man is twisted and turned into something horrible and weird after touching an obscure shark idol found trapped and locked away from prying eyes.

The plot synopsis for this rather affordably-produced film can be seen below.

"Deep within the infamous Amityville house of horror, an even more terrifying evil is rising to the surface. After Richard discovers an ominous shark idol hidden beneath the decaying floorboards, he unknowingly awakens an ancient and savage force. As the entity begins to merge with him, a quiet coastal town descends into chaos, transforming into a blood-soaked nightmare. With each victim claimed, the monstrous predator grows stronger, fueling a cult's belief that their dark god has been reborn. Now, the race is on to stop the carnage before evil consumes everything in its path."

The exact digital and on-demand premiere date for the movie is set for June 30, and with this getting closer and closer, the official trailer for the film has been shared, which you can see in full below. And for more from Amityville, back in 2024 another movie known as Where the Echo Lives also arrived.