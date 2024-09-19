A paranormal investigator faces a challenge like no other in Amityville: Where the Echo Lives

If you're looking for another spooky season flick to add to your list, Lionsgate has something that may be of interest. Known as Amityville: Where the Echo Lives, this horror film will be arriving on digital and on-demand platforms just in time for Halloween on October 29.

The movie revolves around a paranormal investigator who when called to a particular house to deal with a routine haunting soon discovers that the building has a horrifying history and that something much more serious and dangerous is at play.

While you can check out the trailer for Amityville: Where the Echo Lives below, you can also see its much more descriptive synopsis below.

Synopsis: "When Heather West, a paranormal investigator, receives a call from a terrified woman who claims her house is inhabited by a ghost, she discovers the building has a horrifying history. After a presence from beyond our world reaches out to her, Heather begins to feel a pull to the other side of the spirit plane. Can this hunter of specters deliver an innocent soul to a place of peace and discover an eternal truth in time to save her own life?"