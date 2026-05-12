Lords of the Fallen has now surpassed eight million players

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Ever since it launched in late 2023, Hexworks' action title Lords of the Fallen has proven to be a pretty big hit among players around the world. In fact, it has proven to be particularly popular as of late, all as we edge ever closer to the launch of the sequel, Lords of the Fallen 2, sometime in 2026.

With this in mind, the developer has taken to social media to reveal that Lords of the Fallen has now surpassed eight million total players, which for reference is around 2.5 million more players than it reached in July 2025.

As of the moment, Lords of the Fallen 2 does not have a confirmed release date beyond August 2026. But we do know that it will offer more risque character models.