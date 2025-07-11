LIVE
      Lords of the Fallen

      Lords of the Fallen has surpassed 5.5 million players

      The action-RPG continues to find success almost two years after launching.

      HQ

      Developer Hexworks has revealed that its action-RPG Lords of the Fallen has now been played by more than 5.5 million individuals. The feat has been surpassed around 21 months after the original launch, and it has been confirmed in a social media post that explains:

      "Mournstead burns brighter than ever, with over 5.5 million Lampbearers worldwide.

      "Your fierce loyalty, feedback, and passion have helped shape Lords of the Fallen into what it is today... and the exciting chapter that comes next. In light, we walk!"

      It's worth noting that this likely doesn't directly translate to sales, as Lords of the Fallen is available on subscription services like Game Pass, and has been for a while. Still, it shows that the game continues to perform well and that there is an audience for the series, which will eventually be expanded with a sequel simply known as Lords of the Fallen 2.

      Have you played Lords of the Fallen yet? If not, check out our review to see if the game is for you.

      Lords of the Fallen

