CI Games focuses on more risqué female characters in Lords of the Fallen 2

HQ

Last year, Polish developer CI Games stated that the sequel to their highly popular Soulslike game Lords of the Fallen would be developed without "political correctness and filtering." As a concrete example, they confirmed that this would include what the studio considers to be more attractive female characters wearing revealing clothing and armour.

Now, together with the YouTube channel TheBackgroundNPC, they have presented this, where she (who also calls herself TheBackgroundNPC) goes through all the new outfits that will be available, and says that she herself has been involved in providing feedback on them. This includes, among others, Orath, whom she influenced the most, and explains:

"This was the character we ended up spending a really good chunk of time on in the meeting, and I had a lot of thoughts on her hip armor and her shoulder armor, and I asked if we could lean a little harder into just slimming out her figure and putting more focus on her décolleté so that all of the beautiful armor work could really breathe on its own."

Lords of the Fallen 2 launches in August for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. You can see what the new characters look like and who they are below. Feel free to leave a comment about what you think of the design.

Dark Justiciar - Enforcer of the dark crusaders

Kalanthia - Vampire

Orath - Captain of the Serafs, warrior

Radiant Priestess - Conduit, support