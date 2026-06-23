Lords of the Fallen 2 has been delayed to 2027

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September and October have usually been filled with some amazing games for years, but the last couple of months have made it clear that this September was set to be absolutely ridiculous. Many have shared their fears of this leading to even more lay-offs and studio closures because most people don't or can't afford to buy multiple games in a short period of time. Developers and publishers are obviously scared of it as well, so it was understandable when One More Level delayed Valor Mortis to October right after revealing it was set to launch in September. Now it's time for another studio to make an even bigger change.

CI Games and Hexworks have announced that Lords of the Fallen 2 has been delayed from this fall to the first quarter of 2027. They follow in One More Level's footsteps by admitting that this isn't just because the game will be even better after some extra polish, but also because it means Lords of the Fallen 2 gets away from Grand Theft Auto VI, Marvel's Wolverine, Control Resonant, Onimusha: Way of the Sword and the other very promising games still set to launch in the last four months of 2026.