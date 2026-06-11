Valor Mortis has been delayed to October

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Many developers and publishers were surprised by the amount of games getting September release dates in the Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase events earlier this month. The Blood of Dawnwalker, Marvel's Wolverine, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Silent Hill: Townfall, Control Resonant, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Minecraft Dungeons II and many other big and small games being released within four weeks of each other. Then it's quite understandable that the Ghostrunner developers at One More Level said that they were considering their options when asked what they thought about launching Valor Mortis in such a busy month. We all knew what that meant...

One More Level reveals that Valor Mortis has been delayed from the 24th of September to the 13th of October. The first reason mentioned for this is that they want to avoid the very stacked September, but the developers will also use this additional time to polish the game and implement some changes based on feedback from those of you playing the demo on Steam.

Does this increase the chance of you playing Valor Mortis?