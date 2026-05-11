Liverpool reveal the sculpture in memory of Diogo Jota and André Silva to be placed at Anfield

HQ

Last summer, an unthinkable tragedy hit Liverpool FC when Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Spain. Multiple tributes were paid by Liverpool, the Portuguese national team, as well as other rival teams to show their respects.

Today, the English club has revealed the first images of the new sculpture that will be located at Anfield stadium, to remember the two brothers, 28 and 25 years old, who died on July 3. The memorial is called 'Forever 20', in reference to Jota's number 20, a jersey number that has since been retired.

The sculpture represents a heart, a tribute to Jota's goal celebration, but viewed from different angles it also reveals the numbers 20 and 30, their numbers on their jerseys. The sculpture also feature the lyrics of Jota's song which is sung by supporters at every game on the 20th minute.

The sculpture will stand on a Granby Rock‑faced stone plinth, laser‑engraved with a dedication to both brothers, and incorporated into the plinth itself are many of the physical tributes that were left at Anfield, including references to their lives beyond football, like a video game controller.

The sculpture will be placed some time in the future, on 97 Avenue, the location where thousands of tributes were placed after their tragic death.