HQ

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to meet on Saturday, December 27, at 15:00 GMT, for Premier League. It will be their first match since the tragic accident where Diogo Jota and his brother lost their lives last July. Liverpool and Wolves were the two teams where Jota played the most in his career.

Tributes of all kind have been made since the accident last July, and tomorrow's match will be very meaningful for both teams. It has been announced that two of Jota's sons, Dinis (born in 2021) and Duarte (born in 2024) will be present in the match, accompanying the mascots of the team.

Arne Slot, Liverpool manager, said that he hopes that the match and the affection and love from fans of all clubs will bring his family some solace. "It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort - if that is even possible - but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace."

Jota got married with Rute Cardoso only eleven days before the accident, and had three children.