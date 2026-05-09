Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight assistant design director reveals how they settled on the perfect Batman story and voice

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Recently, we got the chance to sit down and play Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Again. If you want to check out either of our early previews on the game, you can do so here and here. At this most recent play session, we also sat down with assistant design director Jimmy Sedota, where we asked about everything from favourite Batman villains to a potential DCU video game.

With so much source material to pore over, though, we had to ask how Tt Games went about nailing down the ideal Batman story they wanted to show off in this game. "We are looking at 85 plus years of Batman history. And so there's a lot to draw from," Sedota said. "And we wanted to make sure that we looked at everything. So some of the more recent films, some of the earlier, like the Dark Knight trilogy, all the way back to the 66 television series, all the way back to the first Detective comic. We wanted to make sure that it was all relevant and that it all made its way into the game... it's our original telling of the legend of Batman...From young Bruce Wayne working through Nanda Parbat, becoming Batman, meeting Jim Gordon, meeting all the different characters and members of the Bat family."

With so many renditions of Batman, we wondered if it was a challenge picking one to emulate, specifically when it comes to Batman's iconic voice. Sedota said: "The writing team, the cut scene team, the narrative team, they look at all those different versions. And then we really try to form what we think is Lego Batman, his own character."

Shai Matheson does the job of bringing Lego Batman to life for this game, and from our play sessions he looks to be doing a fantastic job. It's not easy stepping into the shoes once filled by a legend like Kevin Conroy, after all.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches on the 22nd of May for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S.