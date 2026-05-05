Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Final Preview: The Dark Knight becomes a dark horse for the best of 2026

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I'm lucky enough to have had the chance to play Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on two separate occasions now. The first time was at Gamescom, back in August, where we got a limited demo with a singular mission and some of the open world. That was a short, sweet taster of things to come. A starter course, with the most recent playtest, taking place in a wonderfully decorated Batcave complete with props from the live-action movies and intricately decorated Lego sets, giving us a much more detailed impression of what the finished product would look like.

In two hours, we got to play through some missions in the game's early chapters, seeing key characters enter Batman's life like Catwoman, Dick Grayson, Poison Ivy, and more. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight might take pretty much everything Batman-related that came before, but it doesn't just spew out references and iconic scenes for pure nostalgia bait. Tt Games has coalesced what it considers to be the epitome of a Batman story, combining films, comics, past games, and more to create an Arkham-Lego hybrid that somehow balances the best of both. There's punchy combat, solid traversal, as well as a humorous story, packed with stand-out characters and visual gags that are bound to bring a smile to your face no matter how much London-induced strife you've endured on your journey to the preview session.

Taking much more of a story-centric approach, with combat that feels heavily inspired by if not largely ripped from Rocksteady's Arkham games, a first impression of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight might be that it's trying too hard to please everyone. You can't make the funny Lego game have a rewarding combat system, and you can't make a pseudo-Arkham experience funny without ruining the vibe. I had those worries, too, but as I dove from platform to platform in Haly's Circus, swapping between Dick Grayson and Batman as we tried to disarm a ludicrously oversized bomb set by Two-Face, I felt like the developers had nailed each aspect of the game they're going for with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. It shouldn't be judged by the standards of either the Arkham series nor the past Lego Batman games. Sure, it takes plenty of inspiration from both, but it creates a new, exciting game that just gives you loads of Batman to enjoy, whether you're a nostalgic fan or have been drawn into everything Dark Knight following his recent Absolute run.

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There's simply a lot of game with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The story combines tongue-in-cheek Lego humour with classic Batman scenes, creating one version of the character that we'll follow from his early days to the established hero of Gotham. The missions are varied and unique, the side characters each come with their own abilities, and some feel even more fun than the Caped Crusader himself to play in the story mode. I kept switching to Robin in the Haly's Circus mission and Poison Ivy boss fight, for example. There's also a wide open world, which doesn't seem bogged down by ideas of unlocking certain areas via finding a nearby tower, or waiting until you've completed certain missions. There are secrets you won't be able to discover until you've got a certain gadget, but otherwise you can glide and drive around Gotham to your heart's content.

Something that was a slight concern when playing at Gamescom was the apparent lack of side activities in the game's open world. It was something I even planned to bring up in my interview. That was until I finished all the planned story missions in our demo. When I did get some time to kick back, spawn in the Batmobile, and tear up the streets, I saw there's a lot of varied side activities, hidden puzzles, and ways to get more bang for your buck outside of just drifting from mission to mission. It doesn't appear like there are any in-depth side questlines, but races, Riddler puzzles, combat challenges, random crimes, other puzzles, and additional activities mean you're often pulled one way or another to a bit of the city that needs saving. With so many skins to unlock as well, you're always on the prowl for a new look for Batman and his companions. That's not to mention the in-game Batcave, which is customisable, and comes with extra areas you can purchase with studs, minikits to discover, and a store run by none other than Bat-Mite for extra cosmetics, and upgrades to your abilities. As I said, a lot of game to sink your teeth into. It's difficult to complain about without sounding like you hate your steak being too juicy and your lobster too buttery.

When playing Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, I get the same sense I did when diving into Astro Bot for the first time. Tt Games is simply focused on making the most fun possible here. It does lean towards a younger audience, yes, but us nostalgic uncs can still feel like we're getting our heart rates up a bit by switching over to the Dark Knight difficulty, again showing that Tt has thought of almost everything. There are a couple of small gripes, as there are bound to be. The Poison Ivy boss fight felt a bit lacklustre, especially in her first phase where I found I could just keep punching her in a corner with no repercussions. However, it's easy to ignore slight missteps in a product that succeeds so well in being incredibly fun to play. It's not a new Arkham, nor is it the Lego Batman games of yore. It's new. It's exciting. It's Batman. It works. Should the full release live up to the quality we've seen so far, I wouldn't be surprised to see Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight included in the conversations around the very best games of 2026.

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