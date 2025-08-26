Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Hands-On Preview: The Arkham sequel we always wanted?

HQ

Who doesn't have fond memories of playing Lego Batman? I remember me and my brother battling through Gotham, discovering the weird members of Batman's rogues gallery and then getting to play as them later down the line. The typical Lego humour blended so well with the grit of Batman that it remained one of the key Lego video game crossovers alongside Star Wars. Now, Lego Batman is back, but with a markedly different feel than past games.

As TT Games did with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight seeks to put together the key elements from Batman's comics, movies, video games, and other stories to deliver one coherent narrative experience, complete with an open Gotham city to explore. It's an ambitious project, but how does it stack up against the hype of prior Lego Batman video games and Batman video games altogether?

If anything, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight invites comparisons to Batman's best, due to its heavy use of Arkham combat and mechanics. There are few series that could influence a Batman game better, and even if it might initially look odd to see Lego Batman flip around and counter enemies in a massive group, while playing you instantly get locked back into the loop of the Arkham combat, which is just as satisfying in Lego form. I went for the Dark Knight difficulty, which may have made me finish the demo last out of the rest of the press in the room, but it certainly gave an interesting perspective on just how tough combat gets in the game.

As Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is intended primarily for younger audiences, I wasn't expecting to get my arse kicked, even in the highest difficulty, but I will note it added a worthy layer of challenge that will keep a player invested if they perhaps think they'd get bored by the easiness of a Lego game. It's an effort by TT Games to appreciate the older fans who've grown up with their games while also inviting players of all skills to give the new Batman story a go.

In terms of its humour, its typically Lego, and the fully voiced cutscenes give off a similar vibe to The Lego Batman Movie. While I always preferred the silent slapstick of older titles, TT Games has efficiently evolved its humour since adopting a voiced cast, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight feels just as light and comical as some of Lego's best. After just playing one main story mission, it's difficult to tell whether this comedy maintains a gold or near-gold standard, but the mission structure was incredibly solid. Lengthy enough to pack a complete mini-narrative, while also having enough excitement to not feel like it's dragging on. It also contained a neat origin of one of Batman's major antagonists, which may anger some comic fans but is sure to please a lot more of them. It was especially nice playing this mission and slowly realising that Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight won't just be a "best of" Batman game, and instead it is trying to give you one definitive look at the story of the world's greatest detective.

Apart from a mission taking place in ACE Chemicals, we also got to explore around Gotham for a while as part of this Gamescom demo for around 15 minutes. Similar to Spider-Man or the Arkham games, you'll find plenty of criminals to fight, secrets to discover, and of course Riddler trophies to collect in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The little puzzles scattered throughout the massive Gotham city are sure to keep collectors and achievement hunters coming back for hours on end, and I can imagine Gotham feels like a lot of fun to explore with a friend.

In Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Batman can't do it alone. You can play solo, but you'll need certain members of your Bat extended family at times to help out. Commissioner Gordon was our secondary playable character in the demo, and he was more than just the guy your little brother gets to play as while you be the cool guy. His foam launcher especially got a lot of use in both the main story mission and the wider open world. While you might not be able to play as hundreds of characters as you could in past Lego Batman games, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight offers a greater depth into the extra characters you can find. Batgirl, Robin, Catwoman, and more are also on the cards, so player 2 is hopefully not going to be that angry they're not playing as Batman.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is not quite the nostalgia trip you might hope it will be. It looks like Lego Batman of old, but also feels and plays like someone overhauled Arkham Knight to make it look like Gotham was made out of Lego. While it might not be nostalgic in that sense, the gameplay is so strong at its core, with so many additional elements to it that it's hard not to buy into the vision this is the definitive Lego Batman game, somehow better than the memories of playing the older games with friends and family.