Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Season 1

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When it was revealed The Big Bang Theory was being expanded with an additional spin-off, this time revolving around supporting character, comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom, I couldn't help but wonder why this show was being made and which mad executives thought to greenlight it. For one, we're not talking about a prequel project like Young Sheldon, as this is a follow-up to the core and main series where a collection of returning characters go on an adventure throughout not just the universe but the multiverse. Again, what?

After having seen all episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, I'm left with a strange impression, because while creator Chuck Lorre has ultimately built something with this show that has narrative substance and doesn't feel like a shameless extension of The Big Bang Theory formula, it's also a project that has left me entirely bamboozled and confused with what I just watched.

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Long story short, the plot revolves around Kevin Sussman's Stuart as he is tasked with repairing the universe. While it isn't directly shown, Stuart meddles with a Sheldon and Leonard invention that fractures the universe and reality, sending Stuart and a few of his close friends and acquaintances (Lauren Lapkus' Denise, Brian Posehn's Bert, and John Ross Bowie's Kripke) on a multiversal adventure where creativity is allowed to blossom and run wild.

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We're taken to post-apocalyptic worlds, another controlled by an advanced AI, one where humanity shares the anatomy of cows, and others inspired by pop-cultural works and hits. I won't spoil much on this front, but The Big Bang Theory has always leaned into film, TV, and comic book culture, so you can probably begin to infer from here. Wherever the adventure takes the gang, it most always surprises and gives you reason to continue tuning in, and generally, it's this wow factor that gives Stuart Fails to Save the Universe its purpose. There are some universes and narrative threads that really stand out and lead to compelling storylines, especially when familiar faces and guest cameos make their arrival to appease The Big Bang Theory fans. It can be a tad hit or miss, but for the most part this design works rather well.

But... when the overarching plot begins to take shape and the viewer is increasingly drip-fed information about the multiversal narrative and how Stuart and the gang are connected, this is when the show starts to slip and stumble a tad. It's mainly because it stops making coherent sense. By the time the final episode concluded, I was left with infinitely more questions than I started with, and not always of the good kind. Simply put, I don't know what this show means for the future of 'The Big Bang Theory-verse'. I'm truly baffled by the story Lorre cooked up with this show.

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Beyond the uneven narrative, I do also think Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has a few hiccups in regards to its standard as a television series too. The core cast have their moments, but they don't feel particularly effective as leads either, almost as though there's an element of imposter syndrome stopping them from taking over from their The Big Bang Theory counterparts. Maybe it's because these leads aren't as well written as TBBT's ones, maybe it's a performance fault, maybe it's a long-running meta joke based on the personas of each of these characters. Regardless of the answer, it particularly stands out when cameos happen, albeit for brief and sometimes wasteful appearances.

Still, it's evident there is a good-sized budget behind this show, as the sets, film quality, even use of CGI and animation both in the regular scenes but also the title sequence, it all feels like an improvement on what fans came to expect from The Big Bang Theory. And in a familiar vein, the style of humour is reflected, with witty jabs, intellectual banter, on-the-nose puns, and pop-cultural debates all being a core element.

So yes, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe feels very 'The Big Bang Theoryian', and on this front it does excel. However, the plot becomes too unruly for its own good, the core cast aren't the most effective as leads, and ultimately the ending is so bizarre and confusing you're left with a slightly dissatisfied taste in your mouth. Considering TBBT was a mostly above average comedy sitcom, perhaps there's an expectation this show lives up to same standard, and maybe that's also why I'm left a little disappointed by Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. But none of this changes the fact that as a show it's built on The Big Bang Theory's foundations and doesn't do much to attempt to stand on its own feet. If this is the future for 'TBBT universe', I'm not sure I'll be sticking around for it.