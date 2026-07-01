LaLiga reveals key dates for 2026/27: when it starts, dates for next Clásicos, derby

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While all football fans are currently focused on World Cup, most domestic leagues in Europe will beging just one month later, in August, and that includes LaLiga. The Royal Spanish Football Federation revealed on Tuesday the calendar for all competitions during 2026/27 (which has been made on purpose, it's no longer random, to better accomodate key matches in different weekends).

LaLiga, Spanish first division, will begin on the weekend of August 16, 2026. The first matchday includes fixtures between FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club, Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad, Valencia vs. Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid vs. the recently promoted Málaga CF. The championship will end on May 30, 2027.

However, teams that have multiple players in World Cup semi-finals and finals (which could be Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club) may play one week later.

RFEF has also revealed the dates of the upcoming Clásicos and derbies, which fit in the usual schedule of the last years (exact dates to be confirmed, but the first Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be around October 25 at the Camp Nou).

There will be a big Christmas break, between December 22 and January 2. They have also confirmed the return of the "Retro matchday", on April 11, 2027, for Matchday 31.

Key dates in LaLiga 2026/27

Clásicos:



FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Matchday 10, October 25, 2026



Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona: Matchday 35, May 9, 2027



Madrid derby:

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Matchday 7, September 20, 2026

Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid: Matchday 30, April 4, 2027

Barcelona derby:



RCD Espanyol vs. FC Barcelona: Matchday 18, January 3, 2027



FC Barcelona vs. RCD Espanyol: Matchday 32, April 18, 2027



Basque derby:



Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad: Matchday 11, November 1, 2026



Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club: Matchday 34, May 2, 2027



Seville Derby:



Sevilla vs. Betis: Matchday 13, November 22, 2026



Betis vs. Sevilla: Matchday 23, February 7, 2027



International breaks:



Between September 21 and October 6



Between November 9-17



Between March 22-30



Are you excited for LaLiga 2026/27?