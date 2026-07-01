Sports
First World Cup round of 16 matches already confirmed, from Saturday to Tuesday
This is the World Cup schedule until next Tuesday.
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World Cup round of 16 is getting closer, with now over half of round of 32 matches being played, and several teams already eliminated. There are round of 32 matches today Wednesday and until Friday, with round of 16 taking place from Saturday in the afternoon to Tuesday July 7.
South Africa, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Ecuador, Japan and Ivory Coast have been the countries eliminated so far in this extra knockout round. Action continues on Wednesday with England vs. RD Congo, Belgium vs. Senegal and USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.
World Cup round of 16 games
Saturday 4 July
- Canada vs Morocco — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST
- Paraguay vs France — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST
Sunday 5 July
- Brazil vs Norway — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST
Monday 6 July
- Mexico vs England/DR Congo winner — 01:00 BST / 02:00 CEST
- Portugal/Croatia winner vs Spain/Austria winner — 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST
Tuesday 7 July
- USA/Bosnia and Herzegovina winner vs Belgium/Senegal winner — 01:00 BST / 02:00 CEST
- Argentina/Cape Verde winner vs Australia/Egypt winner — 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST
- Switzerland/Algeria winner vs Colombia/Ghana winner — 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST
Remaining Round of 32 games
Wednesday, 1 July
- Belgium vs Senegal - 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST
Thursday, 2 July
- United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST
- Spain vs Austria - 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Friday, 3 July
- Portugal vs Croatia - 01:00 CEST / 00:00 BST
- Switzerland vs Algeria - 05:00 CEST / 04:00 BST
- Australia vs Egypt - 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST
Saturday, 4 July
- Argentina vs Cape Verde - 00:00 CEST / 23:00 BST (3 July)
- Colombia vs Ghana - 03:30 CEST / 02:30 BST