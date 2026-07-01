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First World Cup round of 16 matches already confirmed, from Saturday to Tuesday

This is the World Cup schedule until next Tuesday.

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World Cup round of 16 is getting closer, with now over half of round of 32 matches being played, and several teams already eliminated. There are round of 32 matches today Wednesday and until Friday, with round of 16 taking place from Saturday in the afternoon to Tuesday July 7.

South Africa, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Ecuador, Japan and Ivory Coast have been the countries eliminated so far in this extra knockout round. Action continues on Wednesday with England vs. RD Congo, Belgium vs. Senegal and USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

World Cup round of 16 games

Saturday 4 July


  • Canada vs Morocco — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST

  • Paraguay vs France — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST

Sunday 5 July


  • Brazil vs Norway — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST

Monday 6 July


  • Mexico vs England/DR Congo winner — 01:00 BST / 02:00 CEST

  • Portugal/Croatia winner vs Spain/Austria winner — 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

Tuesday 7 July


  • USA/Bosnia and Herzegovina winner vs Belgium/Senegal winner — 01:00 BST / 02:00 CEST

  • Argentina/Cape Verde winner vs Australia/Egypt winner — 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST

  • Switzerland/Algeria winner vs Colombia/Ghana winner — 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST

Remaining Round of 32 games

Wednesday, 1 July


  • Belgium vs Senegal - 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST

Thursday, 2 July


  • United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST

  • Spain vs Austria - 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST

Friday, 3 July


  • Portugal vs Croatia - 01:00 CEST / 00:00 BST

  • Switzerland vs Algeria - 05:00 CEST / 04:00 BST

  • Australia vs Egypt - 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST

Saturday, 4 July


  • Argentina vs Cape Verde - 00:00 CEST / 23:00 BST (3 July)

  • Colombia vs Ghana - 03:30 CEST / 02:30 BST

First World Cup round of 16 matches already confirmed, from Saturday to Tuesday
kovop / Shutterstock

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