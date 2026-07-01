First World Cup round of 16 matches already confirmed, from Saturday to Tuesday

HQ

World Cup round of 16 is getting closer, with now over half of round of 32 matches being played, and several teams already eliminated. There are round of 32 matches today Wednesday and until Friday, with round of 16 taking place from Saturday in the afternoon to Tuesday July 7.

South Africa, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Ecuador, Japan and Ivory Coast have been the countries eliminated so far in this extra knockout round. Action continues on Wednesday with England vs. RD Congo, Belgium vs. Senegal and USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

World Cup round of 16 games

Saturday 4 July



Canada vs Morocco — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Paraguay vs France — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST



Sunday 5 July



Brazil vs Norway — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



Monday 6 July



Mexico vs England/DR Congo winner — 01:00 BST / 02:00 CEST



Portugal/Croatia winner vs Spain/Austria winner — 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST



Tuesday 7 July



USA/Bosnia and Herzegovina winner vs Belgium/Senegal winner — 01:00 BST / 02:00 CEST



Argentina/Cape Verde winner vs Australia/Egypt winner — 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST



Switzerland/Algeria winner vs Colombia/Ghana winner — 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST



Remaining Round of 32 games

Wednesday, 1 July



Belgium vs Senegal - 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



Thursday, 2 July



United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST



Spain vs Austria - 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Friday, 3 July



Portugal vs Croatia - 01:00 CEST / 00:00 BST



Switzerland vs Algeria - 05:00 CEST / 04:00 BST



Australia vs Egypt - 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST



Saturday, 4 July



Argentina vs Cape Verde - 00:00 CEST / 23:00 BST (3 July)



Colombia vs Ghana - 03:30 CEST / 02:30 BST

