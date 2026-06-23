Labour is toying with the idea of a leadership contest to show it hasn't "lost our minds"

HQ

Yesterday, it was revealed that current Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be resigning and stepping down from his duties as the leader of the United Kingdom, with the change set to happen either in July or in September, depending on how quickly the Labour party can name its new leader and the individual who will be stepping up to lead the UK for the foreseeable future.

While it did seem like a 'coronation' could happen and see Andy Burnham take the position following an undisputed claim to the role, this may not actually happen. Labour MPs have begun to speak in Parliament and suggest that if there isn't some sort of contest, the wider world will think they have "lost our minds", as per BBC News.

As it stands, Burnham is the favourite for the role, but as of a week ago, he was simply the mayor of a constituency and not even an MP. Within the past 24 hours, Burnham has travelled to London, been sworn in as an MP, and could become the UK's seventh PM in the space of a decade in a couple of weeks.

If Labour is to put forth a contender for the party leadership and MP position, no clear name has stood out as of yet, but the nomination process will mean a challenger has to be decided by early July, before the Parliament Summer Recess starts on July 16.