Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister: New leader will step up in September at the latest

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Rumours were swirling over the weekend as reports started to claim that Keir Starmer would be considering whether or not to resign as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister at the start of this week. Things picked up and escalated to new heights this morning when it was announced the PM would be making a statement in front of 10 Downing Street, and this is currently underway.

In front of a lectern in front of the PM's home and with the nation watching, Starmer has officially announced his plans to resign from the role of Prime Minister and leader of the Labour party.

The succession plan in place will see a nomination process take place to determine the new Labour leader (and PM) in July, all before they take over, after the Parliamentary shutdown over the summer, in September at the latest. A new leader could be put into place sooner than September (as soon as July), if Labour decide to hold a 'coronation'-like process and elevate one candidate among the rest, which following his recent victory in the Makerfield by-election, it does seem like Labour are preparing choose Andy Burnham for the role. This will only happen should there be no conflict in the Labour party, as if there is, the process will last the full duration until September.

For the time being, Starmer has confirmed his plans to resign with King Charles III, and the process to ensure a new UK leader is being kicked into effect.