Bloodborne

Known insider says Bloodborne was in development for PC and PS5

Unfortunately it seems like it will never be released though, for reason unknown.

FromSoftware's Bloodborne remains one of the best games on PlayStation 4, and ever since it was released nine years ago, fans have requested an updated version for mainly PC, but also PlayStation 5.

Sadly, this has never materialized, although it was seemingly close to. According to Imran Khan (former senior editor on Game Informer, Fanbyte and cohost at Kinda Funny), a version for both PC and PlayStation 5 was previously in development, but he hasn't "heard anything in literal years" about this project, so we assume it could be cancelled.

Khan has to be considered a reliable source, and we have no idea why this would happen considering how popular Bloodborne was (and is to this day). Would you we interested in an enhanced version of the game for PC and Sony's latest console?

